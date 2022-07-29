To celebrate their long-awaited return to Australia, a Gorillaz pop-up shop will open in Sydney this weekend.

Murdoc, Noodle, 2D and Russel will take over 29 Australia Street in Camperdown for one day only this Saturday, July 30th. The special pop-up shop will be open from 9am-5pm.

There will be exclusive, unseen merchandise and poster designs on offer, as well as the sold-out tour range. A massive collection of other toys, accessories, vinyl and more will also be available to buy. And if that wasn’t enough, the first 100 visitors will each receive a free Gorillaz face mask.

It comes as Gorillaz shared the psychedelic music video for their banging collaboration with Thundercat, ‘Cracker Island’. Directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and the Emmy-nominated Nexus Studios director, Fx Goby, the clip takes viewers on a hazy nighttime journey (watch below).

“Think of it as the final scene in the movie, the bit after the grand finale when the hero (me) is about to stride into the sunset, credits rolling. That’s right, we’re starting at the end. Why? COS I WORK IN MYSTERIOUS WAYS,” Murdoc says about the music video.

Gorillaz have been in Australia over the past few weeks for their first shows Down Under in 12 years. They performed to sold-out crowds in Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide.

The band last released an album in 2020 with Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. Their seventh studio album reached number two on the U.K. Albums Chart and number five on the ARIA Albums Chart.

That made it the fifth Gorillaz album to reach the Top 5 of the ARIA Albums Chart, following Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), Humanz (2017), and The Now Now (2018). The band have clocked over 300 million streams in Australia to date.

Check out ‘Cracker Island’ by Gorillaz ft. Thundercat: