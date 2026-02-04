Hellions have announced their first Australian headline tour since 2019, as part of one of NSW’s largest live music programs, Great Southern Nights.

Taking place from May 1st-May 17th, Great Southern Nights activates far and wide, with over 300 gigs taking place in more than 200 venues across Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, Dubbo, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga, Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads, the South Coast, and Orange. Backed by the State Government, it hopes to supercharge arts and cultural events in NSW.

Great Southern Nights will kick off with a weekend of music and scenery at Dubbo’s Lazy River Estate, featuring multiple ARIA Hall of Fame inductees, with Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers, and Jess Hitchcock due to perform. This event will be family friendly, licensed/all ages event, and is the perfect way to open the 2026 iteration.

The following weekend, Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre will host the Live Fest, offering some of Australia’s finest rock and indie-pop icons, including Lime Cordiale, Jet, The Living End, Thelma Plum, and Kita Alexander.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Southern Nights (@greatsouthernnights)

True to form, Great Southern Nights’ overall program covers a wide range of genres with some of the finest local heavyweights like Ball Park Music, Jessica Mauboy, The Jungle Giants, Peking Duk, The Whitlams, Jack River, Meg Mac, Young Franco, Genesis Owusu, Playlunch, and so many more. Check out the full lineup below.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism, The Honorable Steve Kamper, said: “Great Southern Nights shows the power of live music to bring people together and create energy in communities right across NSW. When you see local venues buzzing and artists performing in towns big and small, you really feel the impact these experiences have beyond the stage.

“Live Fest adds a new layer to the program, especially for regional centres like Dubbo and Tamworth giving people a reason to turn a great night out into a greater short break,” he continued. “Great Southern Nights is exactly the kind of event that helps showcase what metro and regional NSW has to offer and strengthens our reputation as a leading destination for live music and cultural experiences.”

For more information on gigs and to get tickets, see here.

GREAT SOUTHERN NIGHTS LINEUP 2026 (A-Z)

3%

Amber Lawrence

Augie March

Baker Boy

Ball Park Music

Beddy Ray

Bliss N Eso

BOY SODA

Cloud Control

Dune Rats

Electric Fields

Emma Donovan

Genesis Owusu

Gordi

Hannah Joy

Hatchie

Hellions

Jack River

Jaguar Jonze

James Reyne

Jessica Mauboy

JK-47

Jon Stevens

LKah-Lo (Nigeria)

Keli Holiday

KLP

Larissa Lambert

Lisa Simone (US)

Maddy Jane

MAY-A

Meg Mac

Memphis LK

Pania

Peking Duk

Pete Murray

Playlunch

Regurgitator

Sara Berki Shane Howard + Shane Nicholson + Sara Storer

Sons Of The East

Steph Strings

The Grogans

The Jungle Giants

The Living End

The Terrys

The Vanns

The Whitlams (Orchestral)

Them & I

Thundercat (US)

Trials

Vv Pete

WAAX

What So Not

WILSN

Young Franco

and more to be announced