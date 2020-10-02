Sydney punk power players Grenade Jumper have today released their caustic new two-track, What’s Left When It All Falls Down.

The release sees the band at their most uncompromising and candid. ‘The Power You Flaunted’ is a searing indictment of phony leaders, and those that take advantage of a power imbalance.

“This song focuses on generational distrust, propelled by losing faith in the leaders — both political and within the arts world — who failed to take care of us like they promised. It’s about tearing away the facade that they exist behind, and outing them from their positions of power,” explains vocalist Bianca Davino.

“I’ve been wanting to write a song like this ever since I heard the lyric, “all of our heroes fading, now I can’t stand to be alone” in the Lorde song ‘Perfect Places’.

“That song was released just as the MeToo movement began to pick up steam and it felt so relevant because I think it was the first time as a generation, especially in the music world, we started to see our heroes crumble and experience that betrayal.”

Whilst ‘Breathe In’ sees the band looking internally — an extrication from stifling beauty standards that corrode one’s self-worth.

“’Breathe In’ is about coming to terms with themes of traditional beauty standards and self-worth. It paints the picture of someone who’s at a crossroads – finding the balance between empowerment and being preyed on for your vulnerabilities.”



Grenade Jumper are more polished and seismic than ever here. What’s Left When It All Falls Down is easily one of the most exciting alt-rock releases to come out of Australia this year. In a scene that often feels so homogenised, the band are a necessary breath of fresh air.

Check out What’s Left When It All Falls Down by Grenade Jumper: