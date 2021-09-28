When the world’s richest man breaks up with his pop star baby mama, the question of assets and prenups is bound to come up. Beating the majority of speculation, Grimes has stepped forward and joked about splitting assets with her ex Elon Musk.

The American musician, who shares a son with business mogul and rocket owner Musk, has joked about taking ownership of a musk-free planet.

“I’ll be colonizing [one of Jupiter’s moons] Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune,” Grimes told Page Six.

The statement seems to come as a tongue-in-cheek comment surrounding the $178 million contract between Space X (owned by Musk) and NASA which is set to send astronauts to Jupiter’s ice-crusted moon, Europa.

The joke is the first public comment that Grimes’ has made about the couples split. On Friday Musk told the same publication that he and Grimes were “semi-separated”.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The couple went public together in May 2018 and Grimes gave birth to their son X Æ A-Xii Musk in May 2020.

Over the years of their relationship, the unlikely pairing garnered a lot of attention on social media. So much so, that Grimes took to TikTok in August of this year to address the negative scrutiny.

“Stop harassing me on this app over fake news. And I am not my bf’s spokesperson,” she captioned a bizarre video of herself stroking a robot dog and fluttering fairy-like wings.

