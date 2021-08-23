In news that makes me feel completely insane and totally detached from a recognizable reality, Grimes has taken to TikTok to speak out about being “harassed” over her relationship with Tesla founder Elon Musk.

The musician offered her contribution to TikTok’s ‘Is he hot or…’ trend. For context, TikTokers have been sharing videos of themselves dancing to “Pretty young twearkalator,” by yUh, whilst ironically celebrating shallow or toxic traits that have them swooning over a romantic interest. Think, “Is he hot or did he just leave me on read?” and “Is he hot does he just not mansplain Bitcoin?.”

Grimes’ interpretation of the trend saw her sitting in a chair, stroking a robot dog (of course), posing questions about Elon Musk like, “Is he hot or is he out to destroy big oil?”, “Is he hot or will he put the first human on Mars?” and “Is he hot or is he giving an (sic) $100 million prize for scalable ideas to remove CO2 from the Earth’s atmosphere? Is he hot or is he developing batteries that don’t use cobalt thereby eliminating unethical mining practices from the supply chains for our cars and phones?”

In the caption for the video, Grimes lashed out at those criticizing Musk and their relationship. “Stop harassing me on this app over fake news,” she wrote. “And I am not my bf’s spokesperson.”

Naturally, asking people on TikTok to stop harassing someone about their relationship invited a slew of comments harassing Grimes about their relationship. “Is he hot or is he first on the menu when the class war begins?” one commenter wrote. Another adds: “Is he hot or is he a textbook neo-colonialist?”

It’s all completely deranged. I don’t understand why musicians and billionaires are obsessed with defending themselves on social media. If I had that luxury I would spend every day eating fine cured meats on a yacht and getting mani-pedi’s.