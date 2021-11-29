Grimes has teased new music for the first time this year, with the intriguingly titled single ‘Player of Games’.

The Canadian star returned to Twitter today, November 30th, to tease the new release for December 3rd. A link to her official website clairedelune.io brings up many lines of red binary code and pre-save/pre-add links for Spotify and Apple Music.

It’s unclear if ‘Player of Games’ is the first taste of a new album. Her most recent release, Miss Anthropocene, came out in 2020, and reached number 10 on the ARIA Album Chart.

Grimes, who recently broke up with Elon Musk, also shared a TikTok video this week explaining what’s been happening in her life.

“Frankly, I’ve developed like, severe PTSD from public life,” the pop star began, “which maybe everyone can kind of relate to right now?” Well, we are all living through a pandemic, but we’re certainly experiencing it very differently.”

She then discussed the trauma she’s been going through recently. “I’ve been dragged into literal geopolitical scandals on CNN; depositions; having my personal shit leaked by friends, which led to more depositions,” she said.

“I had stalkers showing up at my house, trying to kill me when I’m eight months pregnant and, you know, dragged into conspiracy theories about resource extraction and somehow ended up as some kind of Marie Antoinette-esque symbol for inequality in the pop stan community — which, frankly, is fairly entertaining and I’m not mad at that.””

She continued: “Long story short, I’ve developed debilitating anxiety about being online. If I’m going to succumb to my own personal anxieties, then what am I showing my kid, right?”

“Back on the internet #sigh”, she captioned her TikTok post, after only last week saying that being famous was like being in an “emotionally abusive relationship.”

Still, whatever you think about Grimes, pop music is a more entertaining place with her around.

