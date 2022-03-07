Way back in 1995, a bunch of Lismore mates broke into the music scene under the name of Grinspoon.

Becoming the first band to be Unearthed by triple j, Grinspoon wasted no time in dishing up a bunch of classic tracks, with the mixture of alternative rock, metal, and grunge coming together to form something that music fans would remember forever.

Serving up seven albums over 15 years, the group broke up in 2013, but following a reunion tour in 2017, they’ve been performing sporadically ever since.

To celebrate one of the most memorable Aussie music careers of the last few decades, we’ve decided to take a look back at their ten most successful tracks. Using the band’s placings in triple j’s Hottest 100, we’ve compiled a list of the band’s biggest tracks, according to the music-loving public.

10. ‘DCx3’

Hottest 100 Rank: 34

Release Date: August 11th, 1997

ARIA Chart Peak: 50

Breaking onto the scene with ‘Sickfest’ in 1995, it was 1997’s ‘DCx3’ that brought Grinspoon into the ARIA top 50. A tune written about a dead cat, it’s not exactly the subject matter you’d expect to hear in a rock song, but damn it if that riff doesn’t just rip.

9. ‘Rock Show’

Hottest 100 Rank: 33

Release Date: November 1st, 1999

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

With their second record, Easy, Grinspoon saw themselves become a bit more melodic, delivering powerful, radio-oriented singles instead of the frenetic crowd-favourites they’d become known for. ‘Rock Show’ was a perfect example of this, with its unassuming intro giving way to a pounding guitar track and a mesmerising chorus we’re still singing to.

8. ‘Ready 1’

Hottest 100 Rank: 33

Release Date: October 18th, 1999

ARIA Chart Peak: 36

Serving as the first single to 1999’s Easy, ‘Ready 1’ showed that Grinspoon were still as powerful as ever, with their exceptional musicianship and lyrics coming together to form what can only be considered an exceptional banger to soundtrack the millennium’s closing months.

7. ‘Better Off Alone’

Hottest 100 Rank: 26

Release Date: September 20th, 2004

ARIA Chart Peak: 30

Sure, it wasn’t quite as successful as Alice Deejay’s track of the same name, but ‘Better Off Alone’ showed that Grinspoon didn’t need to have the distorted guitars on full display to craft an exceptional track. With lyrics that help describe the end of a relationship, there’s no getting away from the feels in this gem.

6. ‘Black Friday’

Hottest 100 Rank: 22

Release Date: September 21st, 1998

ARIA Chart Peak: 13

To help tide fans over between their first and second records, Grinspoon released 1998’s Pushing Buttons EP, which was bolstered by the balls-to-the-wall ferocity of ‘Black Friday’. Try chucking this one on the stereo and see how long you do before you’re inspired to start your own personal mosh pit.

5. ‘Just Ace’

Hottest 100 Rank: 18

Release Date: September 16th, 1997

ARIA Chart Peak: 25

Grinspoon’s shortest hit, ‘Just Ace’ was a precocious little track that stormed the charts in 1997, with its eclectic lyrics and jaunty opening riff helping to bring the band’s name to the forefront, establishing themselves as purveyors of fine rock classics.

4. ‘Hard Act To Follow’

Hottest 100 Rank: 16

Release Date: August 9th, 2004

ARIA Chart Peak: 24

The lead single from Thrills, Kills & Sunday Pills, ‘Hard Act To Follow’ was a monstrous hit, grabbing you from those opening vocals, and refusing to let you go until that singalong chorus has had you chanting the records title like a hard-rocking to-do list.

3. ‘No Reason’

Hottest 100 Rank: 15

Release Date: June 3rd, 2002

ARIA Chart Peak: N/A

Grinspoon were onto one hell of a good thing with New Detention, with singles like ‘No Reason’, it felt like they were writing songs that were destined for the Aussie music hall of fame, designed to be sung by festival crowds, and set to be loved and enjoyed by music fans for years to come.

2. ‘Lost Control’

Hottest 100 Rank: 14

Release Date: May 12th, 2002

ARIA Chart Peak: 29

Even a cursory listen to ‘Lost Control’ shows that Grinspoon were far and away one of the best Aussie rock acts back in 2002. Featuring a driving riff, an immense chorus, and one of the wildest videos out there, ‘Lost Control’ never quite sees the retrospective love that it deserves, but it’s a banger of the highest degree.

1. ‘Chemical Heart’

Hottest 100 Rank: 2

Release Date: February 4th, 2002

ARIA Chart Peak: 25

Look, there’s a reason that the top three tracks are from Grinspoon’s New Detention album. Put simply, it was a phenomenal smash, almost hitting the top spot on the ARIA chart, and spawning a number of exceptional singles.

It’s lead single, ‘Chemical Heart’, gave Grinspoon their highest spot on the Hottest 100, seeing them hit the #2 spot, which was a favourite of Unearthed acts for many years. Undoubtedly one of their most enduring songs, there’s a reason why the Aussie public loved this tune so much.