Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

After taking a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spring Loaded Festival is set to return for another colossal year of alt-rock glory.

The festival made its debut in Queensland back in 2019, now it’s back and bigger than ever. The festival is an ode to the golden era of 90s Aussie alt-rock, enlisting the help of all the acts that helped define a generation of music fans.

The 2021 instalment of the festival will see performances from the likes of Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator, Jebediah, Magic Dirt, Frenzal Rhomb, Custard, The Fauves, The Meanies, Tumbleweed, Screamfeeder, Caligula and MC Lindsay ‘The Doctor’ McDougall.

Spring Loaded Festival will kick off with Sydney On The Lawn at Royal Randwick on May 8, it will then head to Cairns Showgrounds on Saturday, June 12th, Sandstone Point Hotel in Queensland on Saturday, June 19th, Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday, June 26th, Darwin Amphitheatre on Friday, July 23rd, Gosford Entertainment Grounds on Saturday, October 16th, Stuart Park in Wollongong on Saturday, October 23rd, Red Hill Auditorium in Perth on Saturday, October 30th, and Victoria on Saturday, November 27th.

Tickets for Spring Loaded will go on sale on Wednesday, March 24 at 10 am local time, with a presale offered to Telstra customers from Thursday, March 18 at 10 am local time to Sunday, March 21 at 10 pm AEDT. You can find all the relevant information below.

Check out ’23 Hours of Waiting Around’ by Grinspoon:

Spring Loaded Festival 2021

Tickets on sale Wednesday, March 24th from www.ticketek.com.au

Saturday, 8 May

On The Lawn At Royal Randwick, Sydney

Saturday, 12 June

Cairns Showgrounds, QLD

Saturday, 19 June

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD

Saturday, 26 June

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA

Friday, 23 July

Darwin Amphitheatre, NT

Saturday, 16 Oct

Gosford Entertainment Grounds, NSW

Saturday, 23 Oct

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, 30 Oct,

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

Sat 27 Nov

Victoria (venue details to be announced)