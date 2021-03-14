After taking a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spring Loaded Festival is set to return for another colossal year of alt-rock glory.
The festival made its debut in Queensland back in 2019, now it’s back and bigger than ever. The festival is an ode to the golden era of 90s Aussie alt-rock, enlisting the help of all the acts that helped define a generation of music fans.
The 2021 instalment of the festival will see performances from the likes of Grinspoon, You Am I, Regurgitator, Jebediah, Magic Dirt, Frenzal Rhomb, Custard, The Fauves, The Meanies, Tumbleweed, Screamfeeder, Caligula and MC Lindsay ‘The Doctor’ McDougall.
Spring Loaded Festival will kick off with Sydney On The Lawn at Royal Randwick on May 8, it will then head to Cairns Showgrounds on Saturday, June 12th, Sandstone Point Hotel in Queensland on Saturday, June 19th, Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Saturday, June 26th, Darwin Amphitheatre on Friday, July 23rd, Gosford Entertainment Grounds on Saturday, October 16th, Stuart Park in Wollongong on Saturday, October 23rd, Red Hill Auditorium in Perth on Saturday, October 30th, and Victoria on Saturday, November 27th.
Tickets for Spring Loaded will go on sale on Wednesday, March 24 at 10 am local time, with a presale offered to Telstra customers from Thursday, March 18 at 10 am local time to Sunday, March 21 at 10 pm AEDT. You can find all the relevant information below.
Check out ’23 Hours of Waiting Around’ by Grinspoon:
Spring Loaded Festival 2021
Tickets on sale Wednesday, March 24th from www.ticketek.com.au
Saturday, 8 May
On The Lawn At Royal Randwick, Sydney
Saturday, 12 June
Cairns Showgrounds, QLD
Saturday, 19 June
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD
Saturday, 26 June
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, SA
Friday, 23 July
Darwin Amphitheatre, NT
Saturday, 16 Oct
Gosford Entertainment Grounds, NSW
Saturday, 23 Oct
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, 30 Oct,
Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA
Sat 27 Nov
Victoria (venue details to be announced)