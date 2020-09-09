UK electronic duo, Grove Armada, will be headlining the new Brisbane music festival Remix Hotel that will be held in the Fortitude Valley.

The event will be held across October 9th to October 11th, and is a COVID-safe weekend with acts broadcast in rooms and spaces at Brisbane hotel Ovolo The Valley. The festival will be made up of local and overseas DJ acts, more than 16 who have been confirmed.

In addition to headliners Groove Armada, the lineup includes Marshall Jefferson, Jason Bye and Rachel May and more. It is expected that more artists will be confirmed over the coming weeks.

Back in August Groove Armada announced the details of their first album in 10 years, Edge Of The Horizon, which will be released on October 2nd, 2020. Their most recent LP release before now was 2010’s Black Light and White Light.

The duo have already given fans a preview with the release of two singles, ‘Get Out On The Dancefloor’ in April, and ‘Lover 4 Now’ last month.

According to Michael Watt of XR Events, the company behind the production of this festival, the event has been in the making since March when Australia first entered the stages of lockdown and restrictions.

“We’re so proud to be able to have some of the biggest names in clubland contributing to our event. Remix Hotel is a new concept that works within COVID-19 guidelines, it’s an entire weekend lifestyle experience like nothing that’s ever been done before,” he said.

On top of the musical experience, attendees also get a range of dining options, access to a pool and a multi-layered installation from artist Georgie Pinn. The event will comply with state guidelines, and organisers have established a COVID-safe plan while allowing guests to have freedom of music choice.

Tickets are on sale here now.

