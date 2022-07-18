Secret Sounds is bringing two British musical legends in Groove Armada and Hot Chip to Australia later this year.

Groove Armada will be getting fans moving with their dance floor classics in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in November, while electro-pop pioneers Hot Chip will visit Brisbane and Sydney in the same month ((see full dates below).

Tickets for both tours go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 21st at 9am local time. Presale begins on Wednesday, July 20th at 9am local time (sign up here).

For over two decades, Groove Armada have been one of the most influential names in dance music. Andy Cato and Tom Findlay have earned three Grammy nominations, one BRIT nomination, and three U.K. Top 10 albums throughout their illustrious career.

Madonna, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris, and Paul Simon are just some of the huge artists that the duo have worked with since 1997. Groove Armada released their eight studio album, Edge of the Horizon, two years ago.

Hot Chip will be celebrating the release of their own eight studio album, Freakout/Release, on tour, with the album set to arrive in August. Over almost two decades, the band have been one of the most innovative acts in British music, consistently evolving as an outfit. They’ve been nominated for Grammys, Ivor Novello, and had their 2006 album The Warning nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize.

Groove Armada 2022 Australian Tour

General tickets on sale Thursday, July 21st (9am local time)

Presale begins Wednesday, July 20th (9am local time)

Presented by Secret Sounds

Thursday, November 17th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 18th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, November 20th

Kings Park & Botanic Gardens, Perth, WA

Hot Chip 2022 Australian Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds

General tickets on sale Thursday, July 21st (9am local time)

Presale begins Wednesday, July 20th (9am local time)

Wednesday, November 16th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, November 18th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW