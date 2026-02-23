The lineup for Groovin the Moo’s 2026 comeback has been revealed.

The regional festival is returning for a one-off show on Saturday, May 9th in Lismore, NSW, with a stellar crop of local and international artists set to perform, led by the legendary Denzel Curry.

Curry seemingly can’t get enough of Australia, stepping back into the spotlight after headlining Groovin the Moo in 2023. With a range of influences that vary from hip hop to jazz, alternative, punk, and more, he has pioneered his own lane of excellence.

He recently teamed up with Knocked Loose on “Hive Mind”, a new single that perfectly blends the metal mainstays’ heavy riffs with his rapid-fire bars. Plus, there’s more new music on the way with The Scythe, a new collective he’s formed with Bktherula, Key Nyata, TiaCorine, and (formerly A$AP) Ferg. Their guest-heavy debut project Strictly 4 The Scythe is due out next month.

Curry will be joined at Groovin the Moo by a killer group of Australian names, including Ninajirachi, Matt Corby, The Chats, Dope Lemon (Angus Stone), Baker Boy, The Terrys, Tones and I, and up-and-comer Maple’s Pet Dinosaur.

Lismore locals The Colliflowers and 17-year-old Angel White will also take the stage. Groovin the Moo has also teamed up with local music retailer Planet Music to run a competition for one more artist to get a slot – see here for details.

“Groovin The Moo’s first show back is about bringing major national and international artists to Lismore, but it’s equally about celebrating what makes the local community special,” said Adelle Robinson, CEO of Fuzzy, promoters of GTM.

“The Northern Rivers has an incredible depth of creativity and resilience, and that deserves to be on stage. The Homegrown Hero Slot, delivered in partnership with Planet Music, gives local talent the chance to stand tall on the Lismore lineup and represent the community that raised them.”

Groovin the Moo 2026 will take place at Lismore’s Oakes Oval, kicking off at 11am and running into the night. The festival is an all-ages event, with tickets going on sale on March 3rd. Lismore locals will have access to the Homegrown Groovers presale at 9am (AEDT), before a wider presale kicks off at 10am (AEDT). General on sale tickets will be available from 12pm (AEDT). Sign up for presale here.

Tickets start from $125 (+BF) for 18+, with under 12s free and ages 12-17 just $90 (+BF) when accompanied by a ticket-holding parent or guardian. Information regarding camping and shuttle information is also now available – see here.

Groovin the Moo’s 2026 return comes after a two-year hiatus. Earlier this month, organisers said that the move from a touring festival to a one-off is a “deliberate and considered return… marking the first step of a long-term sustainable model”.

The 2024 event was cancelled just two weeks after its lineup reveal with organisers crediting insufficient ticket sales. Then Rolling Stone AU/NZ reported early last year that Groovin the Moo would not proceed with its 2025 event as it needed to find “the most sustainable model”.

Groovin was a highlight of Australia’s festival calendar for years, bringing big names to regional towns across the country. Past lineups included Billie Eilish, Angie McMahon, Flight Facilities, The Preatures, Amy Shark, Violent Soho, The Wombats, The Veronicas, WAAX, Gang of Youths, and many more.

Traditionally held in March, it has also served as a launchpad for local talent including Confidence Man, Ecca Vandal, Alex Lahey, while being a staple for fans of indie, rock, hip-hop, electronic, and more.

The festival is presented by Great Southern Nights, with support from the NSW Government and Destination NSW, in partnership with ARIA.

GROOVIN THE MOO 2026

Saturday, May 9th

Oakes Oval, Widjabul/Wia-bal Country, Lismore NSW

Lineup (A-Z):

Baker Boy

Denzel Curry (US)

Dope Lemon

Maple’s Pet Dinosaur

Matt Corby

Ninajirachi

The Chats

The Terrys

Tones And I

Plus:

Angel White

The Colliflowers

Planet Music’s Homegrown Hero Slot

