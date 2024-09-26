Set to shut down Gold Coast’s Broadbeach next month, Groundwater Country Music Festival announces a long awaited return to the Australian festival scene.

Widely considered one of Australia’s favourite festivals, Groundwater will run from Friday, October 18th until Sunday, October 20th, bringing together some of Australia (and the world’s) elite country acts and DJs alike including Kasey Chambers, DJ Colonel, Christie Lam, Jim Lauderdale, and many more.

“We’re excited to once again host the Groundwater Country Music Festival, showcasing some of the world’s top country talent against the stunning backdrop of Broadbeach,” said John Warn, CEO of Experience Gold Coast. “With the beach at your feet and a variety of dining and entertainment options within reach, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience for music lovers.”

Groundwater Festival couldn’t arrive at a better time for the Australian festival scene. With free tickets, a family friendly environment, a stunning backdrop, great entertainment, food, and an unmissable lineup, it’s a weekend you don’t want to miss.

“We love that feeling in October when the energy of country music takes over the Gold Coast”, said Groundwater Director, Mark Duckworth. “In 2024 it’s such an incredible and diverse lineup of artists our Groundwater fans are in for treat and the team are planning to deliver something special for everyone.”

While it’s predominantly a country music festival, Groundwater Festival will feature a number of genres including folk, pop, Bluegrass, and more, with 55 artists set to perform across 12 stages.

Day one of Groundwater will open with Shannon Noll, and will also feature performances from Adam Brand, Taylor Moss, and Jayne Denham (to name a few). Day two will feature artists such as Jess Moskaluke, Grammy winner Jim Lauderdale, and Tim Hicks, while day three will feature the Grammy-nominated Gord Bamford, the highly touted Max Jackson, and Gold Coast local Emily Grace Taylor.

“It’s back – where the beach meets the bush”, said acting Gold Coast Mayor Donna Gates. “Groundwater adds an eclectic mix to our city’s annual events calendar and reinforces that we are on the right track when it comes to securing the biggest, and best, music festivals for the coast. I’ll be dusting off my Akubra for this three-day celebration of great music, dance and good times.”

For more information, head to the official Groundwater website at groundwatercmf.com.