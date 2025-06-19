American DJ and producer Gryffin is coming to Australia for his first headline shows.

He will be joined on tour by rising Australian electronic music producer Jacknife.

The tour will start on Thursday, September 18th at Enmore Theatre in Sydney. It will continue on Friday, September 19th at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, and wrap up on Saturday, September 20th at The Forum in Melbourne.

An artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 24th at 10am AEST. General tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 25th at 10am AEST through TEGLive. For more information, visit teglive.com.au.

This upcoming tour follows Gryffin’s recent appearance at the Palm Tree Music Festival in December, where he performed alongside popular artists like The Chainsmokers, Peking Duk, and Daya.

Gryffin is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist known for his energetic electronic music and live performances. His debut album, Gravity, topped Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart in 2019 and included hits like “Tie Me Down” with Elley Duhé.

In 2022, Gryffin released his second album, Alive. This album showed his versatility by mixing different dance music styles and featured collaborations with well-known artists such as OneRepublic and MØ.

His latest album, PULSE, came out in August 2024. This project is his most ambitious and experimental to date. It explores new musical styles while maintaining Gryffin’s signature melodic and anthemic sound. To support the album, Gryffin performed North American headline shows, appeared at major festivals like EDC, and held a residency at Wynn Nightlife in Las Vegas.

