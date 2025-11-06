The world’s most anticipated video game has been delayed again.

As reported by Variety, the May 2026 release of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI has now been pushed back to November 19, 2026.

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” Rockstar Games said in a statement on Friday.

“We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City.”

Speaking to Variety, CEO Strauss Zelnick said the delay will ensure GTA 6 is “the most extraordinary title anyone’s ever seen in the history of entertainment”

“In this instance, Rockstar Games believes a limited amount of additional time is required for polish to support that view,” Zelnick said.

The game, the follow up to 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V, was originally scheduled to arrive in late 2025, with Rockstar saying at the time: “We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

A trailer for the game dropped this past May. Check it out below.