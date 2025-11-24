Guns N’ Roses have unveiled plans for an extensive 2026 world tour, marking their return to international stages with 42 scheduled performances across multiple continents.

The announcement comes shortly after the band concluded their ‘What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things’ tour in Mexico City earlier this month.

The ambitious tour will commence on March 28th, 2026 in Monterrey, Mexico, at the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival. Following the opening show, Guns N’ Roses will embark on a nine-date Brazilian leg, performing at major venues including São Paulo’s Monsters of Rock festival and Rio de Janeiro’s Engenhão stadium.

After completing their South American dates, the band will head to Florida for two shows before crossing the Atlantic for an 11-date European run. The European leg includes their previously announced headline performance at Download Festival 2026, alongside shows in major cities such as Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin, Antwerp, and Paris.

The tour will conclude with an extensive North American stadium run, featuring performances at iconic venues including MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and the Rose Bowl in California.

Ticketing arrangements have been structured to accommodate different fan bases. European shows will offer a Nightrain Fan Club pre-sale beginning at 9am local time on Tuesday, November 26th, with general sales commencing three days later. North American dates will follow a similar pattern, with fan club pre-sales starting on Tuesday, December 2nd at 10am, and an additional artist pre-sale available for fans in that region.

Alongside the tour announcement, Guns N’ Roses revealed plans to release two new singles.

Both “Nothin” and “Atlas” will be available on December 2nd, continuing the band’s recent pattern of releasing material that originated during the sessions for their 2008 album Chinese Democracy. These tracks follow previous singles “Absurd”, “Hard Skool”, “Perhaps”, and “The General”, all of which similarly drew from the same recording period.