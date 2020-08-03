Guns N’ Roses have unveiled that they will be releasing their 2004 Greatest Hits record on vinyl for the first time. The double-vinyl set will be released via Geffen/Universal on September 25th.

Two iterations of the Greatest Hits release will be available for your consumption. One on 180gram audiophile black vinyl, with the option to scoree a limited edition set on gold coloured vinyl with red and white splatter. A picture disc version is also on sale directly through the band’s website.

This new release will also feature 1987’s Appetite for Destruction track, ‘Shadow Of Your Love’. A cut that was previously released on the 2018 box set version of Appetite For Destruction.

Greatest Hits recently celebrated a tremendous milestone. The record re-entered the US Billboard chart at #98 earlier this week. Becoming the fifth album to spend 500 weeks on the chart. Other albums to achieve this feat include Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon (950 weeks), Bob Marley’s Legend (636), Journey’s Greatest Hits (626) and Metallica’s Black Album (579).

In other news, on July 20th, to commemorate what would have been late Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell’s 56th birthday, The Chris Cornell estate released a cover of Guns N’ Roses ‘Patience’, recorded by Cornell in Los Angeles in March 2016.

“Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us — his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.”

“Listening to [Chris Cornell’s cover] again after so many years it was hauntingly beautiful; it brought it all back in a rush of bittersweet memories,” Vicky Cornell said in a statement at the time. “His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art.

Guns N’ Roses Greatest Hits tracklist

LP1 – Side G

1. ‘Welcome To The Jungle’

2. ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’

3. ‘Shadow Of Your Love’

4. ‘Patience’

LP1 – Side N

1. ‘Paradise City’

2. ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’

3. ‘Civil War’

LP2 – Side F’N

1. ‘You Could Be Mine’

2. ‘Don’t Cry (Original Version)’

3. ‘November Rain’

4. ‘Live And Let Die’

LP2 – Side R

1. ‘Yesterdays’

2. ‘Ain’t It Fun’

3. ‘Since I Don’t Have You’

4. ‘Sympathy For The Devil’