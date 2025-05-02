Guns N’ Roses kicked off their 2025 ‘Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour’ in Incheon, South Korea, at the Songdo Moonlight Festival Park.

The setlist was familiar for anyone who’s seen them since the reunion, but there was a twist. It was the first time since 2012 that they opened the show with “Welcome to the Jungle”.

The rest of the night was a career-spanning run through fan favourites, closing out with a no-encore trio of hits: “Patience”, “Nightrain”, and “Paradise City.” You can check out a clip from the night below.

The night also marked the first performance with new drummer Isaac Carpenter, who replaced Frank Ferrer earlier this year. Ferrer left quietly, expressing gratitude for his time with the band but also some disappointment that his chapter with Guns N’ Roses had ended.

Carpenter, 45, has a history with the band, having played in a Guns N’ Roses tribute band called .22s and Tulips during high school. He later joined McKagan’s band, Loaded, in 2009, which led him to become the drummer for the band after Ferrer’s departure. He’s the sixth drummer to play with Guns N’ Roses since their reunion, following Steven Adler, Matt Sorum, John Freese, Bryan “Brain” Mantia, and Ferrer.

The tour continues on May 5th at the K Arena in Yokohama, Japan, and will wrap up July 31st at Wacken Open Air in Germany. Public Enemy, Rival Sons, and the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter will join them at various stops.

Though the band has released several singles over the past few years, including “Absurd”, “Hard Skool”, “Perhaps”, and “The General”, all of these tracks are from the Chinese Democracy era. There’s still no word on new music written with Slash and McKagan back in the band, despite talk of a new album.