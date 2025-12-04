Guns N’ Roses have released two new songs.

The legendary rock band recently revealed their plan to drop two new songs this month, titled “Nothin'” and “Atlas”. And now both are here. Listen to both songs below.

The songs continue the band’s recent pattern of releasing material that originated during earlier recording sessions. They follow previous singles “Absurd”, “Hard Skool”, “Perhaps”, and “The General”, all of which similarly drew from earlier career periods.

On December 12th, both songs will be available for pre-order on 7” vinyl, a Guns N’ Roses store exclusive cassette, and a Japan exclusive SHM-CD (more information here).

In other Guns N’ Roses news, the band recently unveiled plans for an extensive 2026 world tour, marking their return to international stages with 42 scheduled performances across multiple continents.

The announcement came shortly after the band concluded their ‘What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things’ tour in Mexico City.

The ambitious tour will commence on March 28th, 2026 in Monterrey, Mexico, at the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival. Following the opening show, Guns N’ Roses will embark on a nine-date Brazilian leg, performing at major venues including São Paulo’s Monsters of Rock festival and Rio de Janeiro’s Engenhão stadium.

After completing their South American dates, the band will head to Florida for two shows before crossing the Atlantic for an 11-date European run. The European leg includes their previously announced headline performance at Download Festival 2026, alongside shows in major cities such as Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin, Antwerp, and Paris.

The tour will conclude with an extensive North American stadium run, featuring performances at iconic venues including MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and the Rose Bowl in California.

Tickets are available at gunsnroses.com. In North America, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.