We all have fond memories of Guy Sebastian songs throughout our childhood. The Aussie pop icon certainly made his mark with hits like “Battle Scars” and “Choir”.

After an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Sebastian will perform at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on December 10th to celebrate his 20-year anniversary of winning Australian Idol. It’s fitting – that’s the very place he won the competition back in 2003.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 25th at 10am local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Friday, September 22nd at 10am local time.

“I wasn’t going to tour until more new music was out,” Sebastian expresses. “I have really had so much to be thankful for though, so it would be a shame to not celebrate this moment with a lot of the fans who gave me this opportunity all those years ago. Twenty years ago when I was standing on the very same steps at the Opera House, I couldn’t of imagined that I would be back here still doing what I love, so come celebrate with me!”

Sebastian boasts six number one singles on the ARIA Charts (the first and only Australian male ever to achieve such a feat), a lot of top ten albums, and some of the most popular pop songs of the past two decades.

His latest single, “I CHOOSE GOOD”, was released last month, and Sebastian is still involved with the talent show side of the industry as a coach on The Voice Australia since 2019.

If you’re a Guy Sebastian fan or someone who listened to his music growing up, his Opera House show will be a must-see.

Guy Sebastian XX Double Decade Celebration

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Sunday, December 10th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW