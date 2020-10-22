Guy Sebastian has called on prime minister Scott Morrison to shed light on the promised $250m of emergency funding to the arts and culture sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

As The Guardian report, during a Senate hearing on Wednesday, October 22nd, the government admitted that only $49.5m of the rescue package had been allocated. That money was used to fund the film industry amid its insurance crisis. Thus far, the music industry has seen very little of this money.

Chief operating officer Pip Spence told the senate the money was expected to start being rolled out from November. Revealing that $27m in emergency arts relief has been dispersed to Indigenous and regional visual arts bodies and music industry crisis relief service Support Act.

When asked by South Australia senator Sarah Hanson-Young how much of the funding announced in support of the arts industry has been spent, Spence was reluctant to reveal a definitive sum.

“Work is underway to consider projects that have been put forward to get the money out the door as quick as we can.”

Remember that fancy press conference @ScottMorrisonMP did with @GuySebastian promising money to help artists during Covid?

Well guess what? Still nothing has been spent, and no money has been given to save jobs in the arts. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/jgExSiYdLN — 💚🌏 Sarah Hanson-Young (@sarahinthesen8) October 21, 2020

“It’s like promising a struggling swimmer a lifebuoy and not throwing it out till they’re too weak to hold onto it,” Hanson-Young wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Guy Sebastian, who stood beside Scott Morrison when the relief package was announced back in June, responded to Hanson-Young’s queries.

“I have requested an update from the PM’s office about the current and future spend with regards to the arts package,” he wrote. “Once I receive the most recent information, I will pass it on.”

Sebastian emphasised that he has no personal ties with any politicians on a meaningful level.

“My only objective in getting involved was to be a mouthpiece for my peers, to provide perspective, and to help get funds into the hands of those who need it,” Sebastian stressed. “My heart breaks for this industry and what everyone has had to endure. I will continue to do what I can to help get people back on their feet.”