The lead-up, however, has been anything but conventional.

Sebastian has, in recent weeks and months, been a witness in a drawn-out court battle which has seen his former manager Titus Day standing trial on allegations of embezzlement and misappropriation of funds.

The NSW District Court heard claims that Day had embezzled $620,000 in performance fees and royalties from Sebastian between 2013 and 2020.

That case has involved multiple trials, acquittals, and with the most recent development being a hung jury on the majority of charges after a second trial.

In a new interview with The Music Network, Sebastian discussed the court case, saying, “The craziest part about it is the general public think it’s my fight as well.”

“Obviously, the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) have decided that they’ve got a case that they think is very worth fighting, but I’m not in control of it. I’ve got to rock up when they say. It doesn’t matter what gig I had, doesn’t matter what tour I was on. I was on tour last time. I’ve got to rock up and I’ve got to be a witness. I’ve been subpoenaed and I’ve got to be there. So the outcome of it is, it’s obviously important to me,” he continued.

The second jury was discharged recently and it’s now up to the DPP to decide whether to go to a third trial on the remaining charges

At this stage, he said, “it’s actually not even my fight. I’ve just got to rock up because it’s him versus the Crown and I’m the subpoenaed witness.” It’s “mind blowing for all concerned that it’s still going,” he notes, “but there’s reasons for why it’s still going and I think it’s all about the end result. I won’t need to really say anything until we get to the end of all of this. And then I’ll have things to say.”

The legal process has been “horrendous,” he told The Music Network. “I’ve spent months now on the stand. Literally months on the witness box. I can’t even tell you how tortuous that is, like how insanely nerve-racking.”

The multiple ARIA Award winner continued, “I just want it to be over. I’m sure it will be at some stage, but it’s an important thing. It’s awful. I can’t wait until it’s over.”

In the meantime, Sebastian, now self-managed and at the helm of a start-up label, is feeling positive and looking ahead to a string of live shows, including spots at Darwin Festival (on August 8th) and Come Together Festival (August 20th).

“My kids are healthy. I’m making art. I’m still up until 5 am doing what I love in my studio,” he enthuses. “There’s just this kind of really shitty thing that I’ve just got to see through to the end, and it is what it is.”

100 Times Around The Sun is due out August 8th. It’s the followup to T.R.U.T.H., which hit No. 1 on the ARIA Chart following its release in November 2020, for his third leader.