Melbourne indie alt-popster Hachiku has dropped a new single and announced a bunch of local shows in March.

Hachiku, aka Anika Ostendorf, has released ‘Fun For Everyone’ – a track that’s been described as “a little bit sexy, a little bit raunchy” and a driving ode to crushes, desire, the infinite capacity of love and the importance of growing up with queer role models.

“It took me a long time to figure out my sexuality, in the very essence that it is fluid, which I think is because I didn’t have any queer role models where I grew up so I didn’t know all the places sexuality could go,” Hachiku said about the track.

“Over the years it’s morphed from asexual, to gay, to demisexual – I’m still discovering it day by day. The song is a little bit like a tongue-in-cheek roleplay of who I either wish I was or feel like I should be based on society’s expectations of how attraction traditionally works – I do have crushes and fall in love and experience sexual attraction, just in my own way!”

“This song is our ‘a little bit sexy, a little bit raunchy, slightly out-of-character, opposite to death metal’ heavy rock song with bassoon.”

‘Fun For Everyone’ is the final single from her forthcoming album The Joys of Being Pure at Heart, which is released on February 28th via Marathon Artists. The album sees Ostendorf trace her journey to openness, embracing deep human connection, radical honesty and vulnerability with herself and others for the first time, while remaining determinedly open-hearted towards life despite its challenges and disappointments.

Hachiku will play a string of shows in New South Wales and Victoria before she heads for an extensive tour in the UK and Europe from April.

Hachiku 2024 Tour

Tickets on sale now via hachikumusic.com

Friday March 21st

National Theatre – Braidwood, NSW

Saturday March 22nd

Oxford Art Factory – Sydney, NSW

Sunday March 23rd

The Servo – Port Kembla, NSW

Friday March 2uth

Northcote Social Club – Melbourne, VIC

Saturday March 30th

Royal Mail Hotel – Birregurra, VIC