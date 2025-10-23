Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale has revealed that the band’s LGBTQ+ audience has grown significantly since she came out as bisexual in 2022.

Speaking on Rolling Stone‘s Nashville Now podcast, Hale discussed how her openness about her sexuality has resonated with fans seeking representation in the hard rock scene.

The vocalist, who came out “inadvertently over Twitter” during an Ask Me Anything session, now finds herself approached by young fans seeking guidance on their own coming-out journeys. “I don’t have all the answers, but you get kids coming up saying, ‘Hey, I’m trying to come out to my parents, what do I do?'” Hale explained during the interview.

Guitarist Joe Hottinger, who often witnesses these interactions, noted that many fans hand Hale letters containing their personal stories. “They’re like, ‘I don’t have time to tell you everything; this says everything,'” Hottinger observed, describing how Hale has become a heavy-metal role model for younger audiences.

The impact extends beyond personal conversations, with Hottinger highlighting how Hale’s stage presence inspires young girls in particular. “Watching little girls look at Lzzy, because she’s such a force onstage, they’re like ‘Wait, I can do that?'” he remarked.

Hale’s forthcoming single “Like a Woman Can”, taken from Halestorm’s new album Everest, continues her tradition of writing openly about her sexuality.

The Nashville-based rock band’s evolving fanbase reflects broader changes within hard rock, a genre historically criticised for misogyny and male-dominated perspectives. Hale pointed to similar developments across the scene, citing instances like Greta Van Fleet’s 2023 Nashville show where fans waved rainbow flags in support of openly gay singer Josh Kiszka.

“You can look out at the audience any given night, and it’s all walks of life,” Hale observed. “The rock show doesn’t care who you like to kiss, what you like to wear, what you do for a living. We’re all the same.”