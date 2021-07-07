A South Australian guitarist has been arrested whilst performing half-naked in his driveway, after failing to comply with an environment protection order following noise complaints.

Savas Caruso, a 32-year old aspiring rock dog who goes under Sublett Hammer, has earned a reputation in Adelaide’s northern suburbs for his propensity for performing outside his Salisbury Downs house every Sunday wearing nothing but his truncheon holders and a pair of converse.

Caruso will shred through original songs through speakers on his electric guitar for 45 minutes each week — a kind of ongoing performance art that feels Lynchian in spirit.

As The Australian report, the musician was arrested by Self Australian Police on Sunday, June 13th after being dealt the environment protection order and directed not to perform for 72 hours the day prior. Video footage of the arrest has surfaced online, and shows the all-but-stark bollock naked singing and playing guitar before a handful of police walk up to him and pull the plug on his performance.

Mr Caruso’s brother, Antonio, responds by handing out pieces of paper to the officers before the musician is handcuffed and taken into the back of a police car. You can watch the footage below.

Following his arrest, a change.org petition was set up by Savas Caruso under SUBB’S WORLD. The petition is asking for 1500 signatures to “seek justice.”

The petition details that the document’s Antonio Caruso handed to the officers were nonconsent forms, and a notice of liability that stated they would be made liable for damages if they carried out the arrest and trespassed on private property without a warrant.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“The video clearly shows they unjustifiably used a forceful approach,” Mr Caruso wrote on his petition page. “Their appalling display of authority was a clear tactic of intimidation to suppress the man’s rights to express himself using his music.”

At time of publication, the petition has amassed over 1,300 signatures.