Halsey has announced she’ll be heading to Australia in 2026 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of her debut album, Badlands.

The US star will head our way in February next year with shows confirmed in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

General public tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Friday, September 5th. See below for more details.

Released in August 2015, Badlands put Halsey on the map, charting in the top 10 of multiple albums charts around the world, including #2 in Australia, and went triple platinum.

Over the past few weeks, Halsey has been teasing celebrations around the album anniversary. It started with an expansive vinyl release, but that alone wouldn’t do the album justice. The multi-platinum-certified record features the platinum and multi-platinum songs “New Americana,” “Hold Me Down” “Control,” “Castle,” “Hurricane,” “Ghost,” and “Gasoline,” as well as gold-certified cuts “Roman Holiday,” “Haunting,” “Drive,” “Young God,” and “Coming Down.”

“You think the most exciting thing I had for you was VINYLS?” Halsey posted on X. But patience is a virtue. “I don’t think badlands could happen in this era bc people are so impatient and used to instant gratification, they wouldn’t have the patience for a paced-out interactive roll out 🤷🏻‍♀️ imo,” they wrote. Even they’re getting antsy. “It’s definitely sorta backloaded lol I’m so impatient but there’s a lot on the docket,” Halsey responded to a fan who asked what else is in store for the month.

HALSEY

Back To Badlands Tour Dates

Australia 2026

General onsale: Friday, September 5th at 10am at BADLANDSTOUR.COM

Artist presale: Tuesday September 2nd, 1pm – Friday September 5th, 9am

Vodafone presale: Wednesday September 3rd, 2pm – Friday September 5th, 9am

Mastercard presale: Wednesday September 3rd, 2pm – Friday September 5th, 9am

Live Nation presale: Thursday September 4th, 10am – Friday September 5th, 9am

All times are local.

Friday, February 13th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney



Tuesday, February 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane



Thursday, February 19th

Festival Hall, Melbourne