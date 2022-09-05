It’s been a little while since HANDSOME released her excellent EP BLAME, and now its title track has been given a shimmering remix by St. South.

The Perth artist puts their own spin on the track, brushing it with bubblier production and adding glistening, distorted vocals.

“I’m so excited to have this version of ‘Blame’ out in the world,” HANDSOME shares. “St. South and I have been friends for such a long time and this is the very first time we have worked together (even though we have spoken about it forever haha). They have this special magic they sprinkle on their beats; it’s always tasty and it always feels good.”

It’s a good time for St. South to finally collaborate with HANDSOME, with ‘Blame’ featuring in the trailer for the hotly-anticipated Netflix reboot of Heartbreak High, with the multi-disciplinary artist’s emotional words acting as a perfect accompaniment to the forthcoming teen drama.

“This song is so important to me and it feels surreal and powerful to hear it in a different context like this,” HANDSOME, real name Caitlin McGregor, adds. “Makes me feel like I wanna cry with a smile on my face. If the original was the journey, then this sounds like when the dust has settled – adversity conquered – check baby!”

The BLAME EP feels like a harbinger of big things to come for HANDSOME. Her vision – on each track and the record as a whole – sounds singularly focused; she’s an uncompromising pop star during a time when being yourself in your music has never been more vital. And having just signed a huge international sync deal with U.S. agency Low Profile, everything’s set for her individual brand of electro-pop to impress wider audiences overseas.

To celebrate the release of the remix of ‘Blame’, we caught up with HANDSOME as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about her life and music.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

HANDSOME’s ‘Blame’ (St. South remix) is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

I’ve just never really liked the descriptors of pretty or beautiful, and handsome feels right to me. I think it also describes the sound of the music really well. I like to play with gender and I think it describes my sound pretty perfectly also – a little tomboy, a little galant, a little gruff, a little smooth.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

It’s music, grandma.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Blame’ is the title track of my new EP, and it’s inspired by a funny dinner I experienced in Thredbo. ‘Royally’is about physical love and animal attraction. ‘RecoNise’ is about the final letting go of a big, important relationship and recognising all its offerings.

What do you love about your hometown?

The smell of spring creeping in, salty skin at the beach.

Career highlight so far?

Hearing that people have been so moved by the music that they were able to pull themselves out of a deep sadness by pressing play.

Fave non-music hobby?

Cooking.

What’s on your dream rider?

Negronis, spaghetti, mint vape, tiramisu, red licorice.

Dream music collaboration?

Mura Masa x HANDSOME x Fred Again…

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Making music, with a side hustle in sound art.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Today,’Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Making music that people have heard before is easy, but making music that is new, different and unique is extremely hard and the most rewarding.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I love women.