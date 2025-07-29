Adam Sandler just scored a career-best streaming win.

Happy Gilmore 2 has teed off as Netflix’s biggest US film debut ever, racking up 46.7 million views in its first three days, reports Variety.

The impressive viewership numbers represent a triumphant return for Sandler’s beloved golf comedy character, nearly three decades after the original Happy Gilmore hit cinemas in 1996. The sequel’s success has also created a ripple effect, boosting interest in the original film, which secured the No. 3 spot on Netflix’s global top 10 list with 11.4 million views.

Happy Gilmore 2 marks Sandler’s most successful Netflix debut to date, outperforming his extensive catalogue of streaming originals including Murder Mystery, Hubie Halloween and The Week Of.

The sequel picks up the story with Happy Gilmore having retired from professional golf, turning to alcohol after experiencing a traumatic incident on the green. His motivation to return to the sport stems from his need to finance his daughter’s expensive ballet school education in Paris. Christopher McDonald returns as the villainous Shooter McGavin, whilst the cast expands to include Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, and NFL star Travis Kelce.

Sandler’s real-life family members Jackie, Sunny and Sadie also appear in the film. The sequel features numerous celebrity cameos, including PGA champions Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, Hot Ones host Sean Evans, and Food Network personality Guy Fieri.

Critics have responded more favourably to Happy Gilmore 2 than many of Sandler’s previous efforts, with the film earning a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This score significantly exceeds the ratings for other Sandler classics such as Billy Madison (42%), Big Daddy (39%) and Little Nicky (22%).

Variety’s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman described the sequel as “a happy orgy of raucous fan-service nostalgia”, capturing the film’s appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences. The original Happy Gilmore generated $40 million at the box office and helped establish Sandler as one of comedy’s biggest stars.