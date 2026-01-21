The Happy Mondays are heading back to Australia and New Zealand later this year, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their seminal album, Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches.

Fusing funk, rock, psychedelia, and house with the pulsating energy of the UK’s burgeoning rave scene, the Happy Mondays became the face of a cultural revolution. Their 1990 release, Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches, catapulted them into the mainstream, spending over six months on the UK Albums Chart and earning its place as one of the defining records of the decade.

Fronted by the inimitable Shaun Ryder, with Bez (percussion), Mark Day (guitar), Gary Whelan (drums), Mikey Shine (bass) Dan Broad (musical director/guitar/keys), and Firouzeh Berry (backing vocals), the band will perform highlights from the classic album; including anthems like “Step On”, “Kinky Afro”, and “Loose Fit”, alongside fan favourites such as “24 Hour Party People”, “Hallelujah”, “Judge Fudge”, and “W.F.L.”.

The tour will kick off at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday, September 2nd, before stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Auckland, and Wellington – wrapping up on Saturday, September 12th.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Friday, January 30th. A presale will run from 9am (local) on Wednesday, January 28th – sign up here.

“Always a great buzz when we play Australia and New Zealand. Looking forward to bringing the Happy Mondays Pills ‘n’ Thrills party there in September,” frontman Shaun Ryder said.

Happy Mondays’ enduring influence on British music was formally recognised in 2016 when they received the prestigious Ivor Novello Inspiration Award, a testament to their legacy as one of the UK’s most beloved and groundbreaking bands.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

HAPPY MONDAYS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Wednesday, September 2nd

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Friday, September 4th

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, September 5th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, September 6th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, September 9th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, September 11th

Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Saturday, September 12th

Meow Nui, Wellington NZ