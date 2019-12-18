A US band that damaged a Denny’s restaurant is has raised money to help the teenager who not only set the gig up, but is now being charged for repairs.

Look, we love a pop-up gig as much as the next person. In fact, we’ve taken a look at some of the most iconic secret and intimate gigs before, spending every second wishing we scored an invite.

However, most of these gigs take place in a traditional venue. Funny, eh? Who’d’ve thought that bands would usually play where band are typically expected to play?

Of course, that hasn’t stopped folks in the past, with a few bands in the US deciding to hit up their local restaurant chain for an impromptu gig.

While Live Without famously coined the phrase “What the fuck is up Denny’s?” while performing 2013, two bands hit up a Wendy’s earlier this year for their own attempt at conquering the lucrative restaurant circuit.

As Lambgoat reports though, Californian punk band Wacko hit up a Denny’s restaurant over the weekend to play their own 20-minute set. Unfortunately, this one got just a little bit out of hand, resulting in hundreds of dollars worth of damage in the process.

WHAT THE FUCK IS UP DENNYS pic.twitter.com/ycouJnBDnm — $$$$$$$$ (@urfavhotgirl) December 15, 2019

Taking to Instagram after the event, the band explained that they were now raising funds to help 17-year-old Bryson Del Valle who not only helped book the show, but was lumped with the repair bill after the gig.

“So lots of shit was broken at the dennys show and the yung ass kid who already dropped hella dough on renting the Denny’s got fucked and now has to pay up to a grands worth of damages from the tables to chairs to the fucking chandelier,” the group explained.

“If you broke shit on purpose you suck but at least you and any1 who has a heart for what this kid pulled off should donate some money to his ass.”

While Bryson noted that damaged were estimated to be at least $1,000, a GoFundMe account was set up to help him cover the bill, eventually raising a total of $1,115.

Although there’s no word wether this enterprising teenager will continue to book shows like this in the future, we have to assume he’s probably not welcome in that Denny’s anymore.

Check out Wacko performing at Denny’s restaurant in the US: