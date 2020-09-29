She’s had a massive year so far, and alongside new management and booking agency deals, and a spot on the BIGSOUND 50, Harper Bloom has unveiled her new single, ‘You’re The Music’.

Ask anyone, and they’ll likely agree that 2020 has been a pretty terrible year. After all, with no gigs (at least in the traditional sense) on offer, and the music scene becoming something of a ghost town of sorts, it goes without saying that things could be a little bit better than it has been.

However, if ever there was a beacon of hope to appear this year, it’s the arrival of Harper Bloom. Born in Perth but based in Melbourne, Bloom burst onto the scene this year with her debut single, ‘Mary’. Following things up with ‘Walk My Way’, Bloom quickly became a favourite on triple j and its Unearthed program, with listeners flocking to her unique, refreshing sound.

Now, things have gotten even better for Bloom, with a massive amount of news arriving today. In addition to an appearance as part of the BIGSOUND50 at this year’s virtual event, the ever-growing artist has also announced a management deal with Jim McKinnon at Teamtrick (Allday, Mallrat) and a booking agency deal with New World Artists

However, if you’re not someone who focuses on the industry side of the music business, there’s good news for you as well, with Bloom sharing her new single, ‘You’re The Music’.

While 2020 would likely have been envisioned as something completely different for Bloom, a lack of live shows has allowed for a burst of creativity, with the artist locking herself in her cramped bathroom to write songs, before emerging with ‘You’re The Music’.

A heart-on-sleeve vignetter from Bloom, the track follows the journey of the song’s protagonist as it details their first meeting, the ensuing chaos, love, and humour of the relationship, before culminating in their final moment of union.

“‘You’re The Music’ is a coming of age story, celebrating two perfect strangers who grow together through life’s many ups and downs and become each other’s point of reference,” Bloom explains.

“The song came about because of a line I read in a novel which said, ‘She was like music’. From that line, I pictured a scene of a couple going back to the same dance floor where they had first met years ago. I then imagined myself, standing there looking at my partner and having a whirlwind of flashbacks of our first meeting and all of the moments which led to her playing such an important role in my life.”

Check out ‘You’re The Music’ below, and be sure to register for the 2020 edition of BIGSOUND to see more of Harper Bloom and her burgeoning musical career.

Check out ‘You’re The Music’ by Harper Bloom: