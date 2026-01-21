A listening party for Harry Styles’ new single “Aperture” is happening in Sydney today, ahead of its release on Friday.

Bondi Records at 258 Oxford St, Bondi Junction, will host fans from 3pm-6pm today (January 21st) for the listening party.

Select record stores in New York, London, Toronto, Tokyo, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Mexico City, Austin, and São Paulo will also host fans for similar events.

The single, off his forthcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, marks Styles’ first new music since 2022’s Harry’s House. In the lead-up to the announcement of his fourth album, he left cryptic messages scattered across the world.

One in particular read, “Let the light in”, and as it turns out, the note was a nod to the first single, which is being released 11am (AEDT) this Friday, January 23rd. The single takes its name from aperture, which of course, controls how much light passes through a camera.

Last week’s album announcement arrived with a new slate of merch, including a limited-edition box set containing a reloadable 35mm film camera. Styles also shared an Instagram story featuring an animation of the single title opening and closing, letting light in and shutting it out. The accompanying grid post captures Styles grinning in the studio.

Produced by his longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, will feature 12 new tracks. It is set for a March 6th release date.

Styles left his fans with an emotional farewell in 2023 following the conclusion of the infamous ‘Love on Tour’. He composed a piano ballad to perform for them at the final show on the 169-date run, then reflected on the tour in a rare Instagram story.

“It’s been the greatest experience of my entire life. I feel so incredibly full and happy. It’s all because of you,” he wrote. “You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of. Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love.”