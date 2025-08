Harvest Rock Festival is back in Adelaide this October for its third year, happening on October 25th and 26th at Rymill and King Rodney Parks.

The festival will feature two main music stages with both international and local artists, plus a third stage focused on comedy and culinary events. Adelaide alt-rock duo Teenage Joans have been announced as the first act, with the full lineup set to be revealed on Tuesday, August 12th.

Grammy-nominated Nashville artist Jelly Roll, who’s already in Australia to headline Strummingbird’s debut festival, could be a likely addition to the Harvest Rock lineup.

Past Harvest Rock lineups have included artists like Jack White, Crowded House, Jamiroquai, Beck, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Groove Armada, Sam Fender, Ocean Alley, and Tash Sultana.

South Australia’s Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison, said, “Held in 2022 and 2023, Harvest Rock has contributed a combined $34.5 million to the State’s economy. We continue to see the impact major events like this deliver to our economy, while reinforcing our State’s reputation as the ultimate destination for bucket-list events – whether you are a sports fan, art lover, foodie, or just enjoy a good festival.”

Festival Director of Harvest Rock, Ryan Sabet added, “We’re thrilled to see Harvest Rock return to its Adelaide home to deliver a festival that brings global stadium-sized artists to South Australia, while also championing the region’s world-class food, wine and culture for interstate guests. Harvest Rock not only drives tourism and benefits local businesses, but offers a unique festival experience for all ages across the local community and beyond.”

More information and tickets are available at harvestrock.com.

The festival is supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission.