Ahead of an October album release, Harvey Sutherland’s latest single, “Remember”, is out now.

It was only a month ago that Sutherland, the Melbourne producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist, announced his second album, Debt. Now, he’s shared another single from the record, which features Californian pop star and multi-hyphenate Vicky Farewell.

Titled “Remember”, the moody track stars Farewell on vocals over a beat produced by Sutherland. The lyrics speak of a lover lost in a style that’s both airy but commanding, a tone that Farewell excels at across her discography.

Describing “Remember”, Sutherland says, “Vicky is a true talent and aesthete, I am a huge fan of her quiet storm slow-jams and songs of longing, which completely suited this Lovers Rock-inspired beat I sent her.”

Farewell is a classically trained pianist, songwriter and sideman-meets-producer hailing from Orange County, California. She’s signed to Mac DeMarco’s imprint Mac’s Record Label, boasts writing credits on Anderson .Paak’s GRAMMY-nominated album Malibu (Best Urban Contemporary Album) and the GRAMMY-winning album Ventura (Best R&B Album).

Speaking on the collaboration, Farewell shares: “Mike reached out a while back and sent a few beats for me to write to. This one was my fav. It sounds like we worked on the song together in real time which is always a good sign. It’s electro dance yet a little unconventional. With that in mind, I was going for somewhere between abstract and sensual.”

Sutherland, real name Mike Katz, made his name in Melbourne’s electronic scene with anthemic dance singles and has since worked with artists like Disclosure, Khruangbin, and Chromeo. He has toured with Hot Chip, Maribou State, and Carly Rae Jepsen, and contributed production to Genesis Owusu’s Smiling with No Teeth.

“Remember” follows the release of singles “Body Language” featuring Julian Hamilton, “Hummingbird”, “Nobody Like U”, and “Cigarette.”

To celebrate the release of Debt on Friday, October 10th, Sutherland will tour worldwide, with Australian shows in September and November. Tickets are on sale now.

‘Remember Ft. Vicky Farewell’ is out now via Clarity Records.