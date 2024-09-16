Dave Navarro has left fans questioning his future with Jane’s Addiction after sharing a cryptic Instagram post following an on-stage altercation with Perry Farrell.

The September 15th post, which features a black and white photo of Navarro with a Jane’s Addiction guitar and the caption “Goodnight…”, has ignited speculation about his departure from the band.

The comments, while limited, seem to fuel further speculation.

One commenter wrote, “Love you brother. Doing your makeup has been such an incredible honour. ❤️” while another said, “Love you pal. Proud of the work we’ve done and will continue to do.”

A third added: “Bravo, my friend. Looking forward to all you do in the future.”

The explosive incident between Farrell and Navarro occurred on September 14th during a Jane’s Addiction concert in Boston.

As the band finished a song, Farrell suddenly confronted Navarro, pushing him and attempting to strike him. The altercation led to roadies intervening and Farrell being escorted off stage, abruptly ending the performance.

In the aftermath, Jane’s Addiction released a statement apologising for the disruption and announcing the cancellation of their next show.

“We want to extend a heartfelt apology to our fans for the events that unfolded last night. As a result we will be cancelling tomorrow night’s show in Bridgeport.”

Farrell’s wife Etty Lau also posted her own account of what happened at the band’s Boston show on social media.