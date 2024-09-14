Jane’s Addiction have cut short a gig in the US after an on-stage spat between frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.

The band were playing in Boston on Friday night (US time) when Farrell suddenly bumped Navarro as they were finishing a song, and shotly afterwards, appeared to try and to punch him.

Footage of the incident has been shared on Twitter and YouTube by gig goers.

Roadies stepped in to keep the duo apart, before they latter huddled around Farrell and dragged him off stage.

Navarro, who appeared shocked by the sudden attack, gave a small shove back before walking away and putting down his guitar.

He headed over to the other side of the stage, where he embraced other bandmates and threw a pick into the crowd before leaving the stage, seemingly giving the message the band were done for the night.

Replying to the YouTube clip, user @lightnheat wrote: “Sad way to end the show. On the way home now and I still can’t believe that just happened. From where we were we were not sure exactly what happened.”

Twitter users also responded to a snippet of the fight from gig goer Rich Whitaker.

Nate – aka @coolsneakers16 wrote: “Come on man. You were born in the 50’s, settle down”, while Stevie_Nickels declared: “They too damn old for this.” Jane’s Addiction have been touring through the US on a reunion tour. But in a recent interview with Guitar World, bass player Eric Avery was unsure if the band would be still standing in 2025.

“I still don’t know if we’re a band that you ever assume will be here a year from now,” he told the outlet. “That being said, yeah… there is a revitalization and a reconnection. Let’s hope it lasts.”

You can find out more about Jane’s Addiction’s upcoming shows (if they go ahead) here.