Hatchie has announced a new album Liquorice, due for release on November 7th, led by dreamy single “Lose It Again” which is out now.

With collaboration from producer Melina Duterte (aka Jay Som), Hatchie taps something more honest, unrestrained and wholly herself with Liquorice. Like the rich flavors of the twisty, titular candy, Liquorice validates how longing and obsession are intertwined in the self-discovery of young womanhood.

The first taste of Liquorice comes in the single “Lose It Again” which marks a confident new direction at home, while building on her international reputation. Co-written with Jeremy McLennan, the track is paired with a lovingly lo-fi ’90s-inspired video directed by longtime collaborator and partner Joe Agius.

“This album feels like the culmination of everything I’ve wanted to do with this project since I first started it,” Hatchie, or Harriette Pilbeam, said.

“I focused on the finer details of the trajectory of love found and lost, inspired by my favourite tragic romance films. I’ve never felt more aligned with an album and can’t wait to share the experience with everyone.”

When Hatchie stepped away from touring for a while to return to Australia, she reassessed her priorities and focused on her relationships with friends and family. Ultimately, this inspired the album, which reflects a woman increasingly comfortable in her own skin.

As a musician who has previously worn her influences on her sleeve, she strove to write from scratch without any specific musical influences in mind; allowing songs to breathe for weeks, rather than rushing ideas. She found herself drawn to the melodic simplicity of her early songs and embraced her musical insecurities: “I wanted to see my limitations as strengths that inform my style.”

Hatchie returned to Brisbane this week for BIGSOUND, reconnecting with the scene that first championed her to showcase the new music.

“Lose It Again” is out now, with Liquorice out November 7th.

Album tracklist:

1. Anemoia

2. Only One Laughing

3. Liquorice

4. Carousel

5. Sage

6. Someone Else’s News

7. Wonder

8. Lose It Again

9. Anchor

10. Part That Bleeds

11. Stuck