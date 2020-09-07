Bands around the world have been getting creative during lockdown, and with touring on the backburner, Jamey Jasta from Hatebreed has begun to make and sell his own pasta.

Led by vocalist Jamey Jasta who is finally taking advantage of his last name, the band are now selling ‘Jasta Pasta’. Brilliant.

The first type of Jasta Pasta is called ‘Perseverance Penne’, listed as a “traditional classic Italian semolina pasta”, and is now available for pre-order for $8 USD.

The packaging is pretty fantastic, as seen in an image Jasta posted to his Instagram page, contains an absolutely killer endorsement.

“This pasta, it fuels me. The flavor, excites me. The texture is perfect, it makes me rock harder!”

I mean sure, I guess carb-loading for slow-release energy could help you rock as hard as possible?

“We’ve officially begun production on #JastaPasta and this batch came out AMAZING! We will start taking pre-orders at Martyrstore.net next week!! LINK IN BIO! My Perseverance Penne is the bomb and this is the first of many great pastas to come!” he wrote in the Insta caption.

He went on to joke that some pasta collabs might be on the way, jokingly tagging bands including Suicidal Tendencies (for Suicidal Spaghetti), Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara (for Fafara Farfalle) and Exodus singer Steve Zetro Souza (for some Zetro Ziti).

The product description at Jasta’s online store describes the pasta in more detail.

“Simple ingredients, the slow process and the wholesome experience. Gourmet pasta goodness you will love!

“In a food product as simple as pasta, using excellent flour is critical. Jasta Pasta flour is sourced from North Dakota, where some of the highest-quality Durum Semolina wheat is grown.

“The other ingredients we use are sourced locally, with an emphasis on small-batch productions. With respect to the artisan way, Jasta Pasta does not use mass ingredients for any of our gourmet pasta products.”

