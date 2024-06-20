Hayden James has announced the release of his new album, We Could Be Love.

The Sydney-born, LA-based electronic music producer will drop his third album on Friday, September 13th via Future Classic. The album sees James collaborating with a host of talented artists, including Karen Harding, Izzy Bizu, Ross Quinn, Tudor, and Kormak.

Alongside his album announcement, James has shared a new single, “Deep Diving”, featuring UK artist SHELLS, which you can listen to below.

“Deep Diving” showcases James’ signature pop-house style, enriched by SHELLs’ captivating vocals.

“I’ve always wanted to work with SHELLS, and coincidentally, the reference for this track was ‘Just a Lover’, which turned eight, two days before this release. ‘Deep Diving’ sounds like a Hayden record and I think works really well off the back of ‘Make It’. It was hard for us to pick which direction we were going to go with.. so we leaned into the DNA of Hayden,” James explains.

SHELLS adds: “‘Deep Diving’ is about surrendering to a feeling without resistance, it’s about acceptance and healing. I love working with Hayden, we’ve wanted to release music together for years. I’m really excited to have this song together!”

James is set to be very busy on the touring front in the coming months. He heads to Singapore and Bali in July, before making his way to Ibiza and Barcelona for a string of European summer appearances in August, followed by an extensive run across North America to close out the year. You can find James’ tour information here.

Hayden James’ “Deep Diving” (ft. SHELLS) is out now. We Could Be Love is out Friday, September 13th via Future Classic (pre-save/pre-order here).

We Could Be Love Tracklist: