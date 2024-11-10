The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary is doubling down on her controversial choice to wear a MAGA hat in a recent Instagram post, where she claimed it was part of a protest against Australia’s Misinformation Bill.

The move shocked fans and musicians alike, sparking a wave of backlash and prompting many to question her judgment. Now, Hayley has posted a lengthy response defending her actions and attempting to explain her choice—but it’s done little to ease the blow.

In a follow-up Instagram captioned “A response to some of the criticisms/questions about my Australian misinformation bill/MAGA hat post…,” Hayley opened with, “Well this has been a wild ride, hasn’t it? Lots of wonderful free expression coming from all sides there. Good stuff!” While she acknowledged the backlash, she dismissed most criticisms and focused instead on justifying her decision.

Addressing accusations that her MAGA stance reflects those around her, Hayley shot back, “I hope this doesn’t reflect the views of… [insert various people I know or am associated with]. As I said, no. It’s clearly my views, because it’s my page. I am an individual human being with my own mind, and so is everyone I know. The idea that you can’t be friends with or work with people you don’t agree with on everything is absurd.”

But the MAGA hat, a symbol charged with racism, xenophobia, and division, was worn by Mary intentionally for “shock value,” as she put it.

“The MAGA hat was for shock value. Let’s be honest, without it that would have been a very dry post about a misinformation bill by the Australian parliament that no one would have seen or discussed because politics (other than Trump) is boring, even when it’s important and especially when coming from a musician.” She admitted it may have “overshadowed” her message about the Misinformation Bill, but ultimately claimed, “it worked and I don’t regret it.”

Hayley also presented the hat as a way to “announce the voluntary end of my career in the woke music industry,” distancing herself from what she described as an industry “stifling” in its supposed “political correctness.” However, her attempt to frame this as a stand for “free speech” struck many as a flimsy excuse for embracing a symbol with deeply problematic connotations.

Her focus remained on opposing Australia’s Misinformation Bill, describing it as “a dangerous precedent.” She claimed, “The Misinformation Bill is a serious issue that affects all Australians, regardless of political affiliation… This is a dangerous precedent, and it’s something we should all be paying attention to, no matter where we stand politically.”

As for fans declaring they’re done with her music, Hayley’s response was dismissive: “That’s unfortunate, but I understand. Not everyone is going to agree with me, and that’s okay. I’ve always believed that music should challenge people and provoke thought, not just provide comfort. If my views make you uncomfortable, then maybe it’s time for us to part ways.”

She also responded to accusations of attention-seeking with, “Of course, I want attention on this issue! That’s the whole point. If I didn’t care about this topic, I wouldn’t have posted anything at all. But this isn’t about me—it’s about something much bigger than myself or my career.”

Her response comes after intense backlash from fellow Aussie musicians, many of whom called out her use of MAGA symbolism as reckless and harmful. Rapper Briggs kept it brief and blunt: “What a shit take. You should’ve pressed the ‘delete’ button.”

Singer Kira Puru didn’t mince words, describing Hayley’s post as “an absolutely unhinged way to advocate for free speech.” In a more detailed response, Kira noted, “I think it’s hard as an artist to see someone who we feel is ‘in it’ with us to defer to a political stance that ultimately seeks to damage the free speech you’re/we are attempting to advocate for… I think engaging in genuine, nuanced critical conversation about this stuff would highlight clearly which points in here are like, valid and worth unpacking further, and which are maybe stemming from intentionally manipulative media that’s designed to pull people like you from the centre into the right.”

Others echoed the frustration, including singer-songwriter Hatchie, who called out the hypocrisy in Hayley’s post, asking, “Do you think free speech and hate speech are the same thing? Yay a privileged cis white woman is standing up for privileged cis white men; you’re so brave babe!!!”

Kirsty Tickle, known as Exhibitionist, urged Hayley to reconsider, suggesting that she “speak to people who actually are experts in this” and adding, “Know that it isn’t yet law and hasn’t ‘snuck in.’ Remember that you are in Australia where we don’t have freedom of speech enshrined in our constitution.”

Brisbane pop artist Beks highlighted the contradiction in Hayley’s choice to wear the hat, writing, “Girl your backing band is mostly made up of queer powerful women I can’t believe you would wear this hat. Like Whyyyyy???? Wth????”