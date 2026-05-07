Brisbane nu-metal outfit Headwreck are kicking off a huge new chapter with the release of blistering single “Raindrops” and a landmark signing to EMPIRE.

“Raindrops” marks their first new music since their ARIA-charting record Attitude Adjustment released in October last year.

“Raindrops” is immediately addictive with its textured production, mixed vocal delivery and chunky, hard-hitting guitars and drum grooves. “The lyrics explore the feeling of not being able to be rid of someone who negatively impacts your life, but are still delivered in a fun way, true to the Attitude Adjustment style,” the band shared.

The band are the first of their genre to join EMPIRE’s roster, which has helped launch the careers of multi-Platinum and award-winning artists like Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Shaboozey, and more.

“From the first time meeting, it was clear they genuinely understand our vision, who we are and where we want to go,” Headwreck said. “They’ve built something special by empowering artists to stay true to themselves, and that’s exactly the kind of team we want behind us. We’re very excited for this next chapter. We can guarantee it won’t be boring.”

Peter Kim, director of A&R at EMPIRE, said: “Headwreck is one of those instinctive decisions – you hear it and just know. There’s a rawness and intensity to what they’re doing that feels both fresh and necessary right now.

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“They’ve got the songs, the identity, and the ambition to break on a global level. We’re fired up to help share their vision with the world.”

EMPIRE’s Australian territory manager, Cameron Walsh, added: “There’s something undeniably compelling about Headwreck – the immediacy of their sound, the clarity of their identity, and the genuine connection they’re building with fans. For EMPIRE, it’s about aligning with artists who are shaping culture in real time, and Headwreck are doing that in a way that feels both raw and authentic.”

The partnership and new single come as Headwreck kick off a mammoth UK and Europe run, including an extensive support tour with Paledusk throughout this month, and a run of headline shows leading into their appearance at Download Festival in June.

Headwreck will also join We Came As Romans and Thrown on their Download sideshows, before heading back home to support British metalcore band Bury Tomorrow across Australia in September.

The band cut their teeth supporting Australian heavyweights Northlane, The Amity Affliction, Polaris, Thornhill and more, before embarking on their debut headline tour last month – a highly anticipated and completely sold out run with five shows across Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The tour supported Attitude Adjustment, which made its ARIA debut at No. 7 on the Australian Album Charts and No. 9 on the Vinyl Charts. Undeniably becoming an artist to watch, Headwreck have also been identified as one of triple j Unearthed’s Forecast Artists for 2026, cementing their status as one of the most exciting new acts on the scene.

Blending glitch-heavy chaos with raw emotion, the quartet – Connor Hickman (vocals), Jamo Benadie (guitar), Dayne Paix (bass), and Colby Horton (drums) – have amassed over 3.5million streams and built a fiercely loyal fanbase through their bold, nostalgic aesthetic, exhilarating music and live performance, and strong creative vision.