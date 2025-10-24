(HED) P.E. have announced they’ll be returning to Australia for a very special occasion and they’ll be bringing fellow US band Nonpoint along for the ride.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of their 2000-released second album, Broke, HED P.E. will head down under next February for shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

The album, which also featured System of a Down’s Serj Tankian, included some of (HED) P.E.’s biggest hits including “Bartender”, “Killing Time”, and “Feel Good”.

Meanwhile, the trip to Australia will be Nonpoint’s first since 2019.

Presales are open now before general public tickets go on sale from 9am AEDT on Monday, October 27th.

(HED) P.E. and NONPOINT 2026 Australia Tour

Friday, February 6th

Manning Bar, Sydney

Saturday, February 7th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Sunday, February 8th

Max Watts, Melbourne

Tuesday, February 10th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Wednesday, February 11th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide