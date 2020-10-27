After an incredibly challenging few months, Melbourne residents can breathe a sigh of relief with the news that live music is finally making its return to the city.

From 11:59 pm on Tuesday, October 27th, Melburnians can begin attending outdoor entertainment venues where live music will be permitted.

As reported by The Guardian, the news came as part of a larger announcement by premier Dan Andrews, who revealed that restaurants, cafes, bars and hotels will all also be permitted to reopen from today.

As it stands, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed to be seated indoors, while a maximum of 50 people will be permitted outside, adhering to one person per two square metre guidelines.

When it comes to live music, members of the act performing are to be included within the limit of people in a venue, as reported by The Music.

Members of any bands performing will also be required to position themselves at least two metres apart from each other.

On top of that, performers will need to wear face masks for the duration of their gig, with other requirements expected to be announced within the coming days.

It’s safe to say each guideline is a small price to pay in order for those in Melbourne to enjoy live music again.

The easing of restrictions comes after Victoria recorded its first instance of zero new coronavirus cases since June.

With the zero cases result also having been recorded today, we can only hope that this streak continues.

Meanwhile, live gigs resumed in New South Wales at 50 per capacity earlier this month.

Music venues, theatres and cinemas were allowed to increase audience numbers to as many as 1000 as of October 1st.