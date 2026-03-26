BIGSOUND 2026 has unveiled the first of its lineup, including the programmer of Hellfest, Christie Medina-Gonzalez.

Returning to Fortitude Valley in Brisbane from September 1st-4th, the annual music industry conference and festival has today confirmed several other major names, including Rough Trade Retail’s Nigel House from the UK, Mariana Timony from Bandcamp Daily, Low Profile’s Carole Ann Vetter, and Sziget Festival’s Márk Bóna. Representatives from SXSW US, The Great Escape and Germany’s Reeperbahn will also be in attendance.

Check out the full first announce here.

“Each year, alongside our Conference Curators Cathy Oates and Niriko McLure, our commitment is to bring global music industry decision makers to Brisbane,” QMusic and BIGSOUND CEO Kris Stewart said.

“We want people to leave BIGSOUND with relationships that support them across their entire career.”

The full BIGSOUND program will launch in July, with early bird tickets set to go on sale in May. Meanwhile, artist applications have been extended through to 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 7th.

The Brisbane-based showcase has a strong track record of platforming artists who go on to achieve national and international success, including Flume, Confidence Man, G Flip, Thelma Plum, and Lime Cordiale.

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The 2025 edition saw 4,200 festival-goers, including over 1,700 official delegates participating in over 500 event with 138 speakers and 130 bands. All while up to 10,000 fans attended the free all-ages stages in Brunswick St Mall and Goolwal Garden (Sound Garden) daily.

According to a recent report authored by Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Music, Dr Andy Ward, the Fortitude Valley event is worth $20.15 million to Queensland’s economy, while the 2025 edition this past September generated 269 jobs across the creative and hospitality sectors and “returned $10.85 in community value for every one dollar ($1) of public investment”.

Apply for BIGSOUND 2026 here.