It’s official – Hellions are back.

The Sydney punk rockers have announced headline shows at Brisbane and Sydney venues Crowbar for next month. And the good news? This won’t be a one-off.

“For the first time since 2019, the beloved four-piece lineup—Dre Faivre, Anthony Caruso, Matthew Gravolin, and Joshua Campiao—will take the stage to unleash their signature sound and energy, with a celebration of their full catalogue,” a statement on Monday read.

“This is more than just a return; it’s the start of something monumental.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hellions (@hellionsmusic)

Gravolin departed Hellions in 2019 following the release of their fourth album, Rue, and started his own solo project, Agnes Manner.

While it was originally rumoured that the band were reuniting for the ten-year anniversary of their third record, Opera Oblivia, which scored the group their first-ever ARIA nomination, it’s now clear that Hellions are gearing up for a full-time return.

The Brisbane show is set for December 27, before they return to Sydney for a News Year’s Eve performance on December 31.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more details.

HELLIONS 2025 SHOWS

Saturday, December 27th

Crowbar, Brisbane

Wednesday, December 31st

Crowbar, Sydney