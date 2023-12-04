Here Comes the Sun festival is heading to Victoria for the very first time.

As well as returning to its usual home ground of WA, Here Comes the Sun will head to Victoria for the first time in March, taking place at Torquay Common on Saturday, March 30th. The WA date is Saturday, April 13th at Margaret River’s 3 Oceans Winery.

The incredible lineup features serious festival favourites such as Ocean Alley, Ball Park Music, Ruby Fields, and Jack Botts. South Summit and Clews complete the initial lineup, with more artists set to be announced ahead of the festival dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8th at 10am local time.

Now heading into its fifth year, Here Comes the Sun has become a WA institution, hosting seven successful events in the area, meaning 2024 is the ideal time to take the festival somewhere else like Victoria.

Ocean Alley make for great headliners, having played to over 75,000 people around the world in 2023 alone. They’re also currently enjoying a strong impact in the US thanks to the resurgence of their hit “Confidence”, which was triple j’s Hottest 100 winner five years ago.

Ball Park Music, meanwhile, have produced six acclaimed albums in just nine years, five of which debuted in the ARIA Albums Chart top 10. They’re also festival veterans at this stage, and recently joined Paul Kelly’s iconic Making Gravy concert series.

Also on the lineup is Tone Deaf favourite Ruby Fields, whose well-received debut album, Been Doin’ It for a Bit, debuted atop the ARIA Albums Chart upon its release.

Here Comes the Sun 2024

Saturday, March 30th

Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, April 13th

3 Oceans Winery, Margaret River, WA

Tickets available here

Lineup

Ocean Alley

Ball Park Music

Ruby Fields

Jack Botts

South Summit

Clews

& more to be announced