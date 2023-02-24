The CEO of Epic Records has just given more information on when the next Travis Scott record can be expected.

Travis Scott is gradually moving back to business as usual following the Astroworld crowd-crush that occurred on November 5th, 2021, in which nine people were killed, including a nine-year-old.

According to Epic Records CEO, Sylvia Rhone, the record, which is currently title Utopia, is expected to release in June of 2023. This would be five years after his previous album, Astroworld, which released in August of 2018.

“What do you see as Epic’s biggest successes of the past year, and what can we expect in the coming year?

We have a new Travis Scott record, expected to come in June. Last year, Future delivered the biggest album of his 10-year career at the company. How many hip-hop artists can do that and still be relevant? And 21 Savage is probably the hottest hip-hop artist on the street right now. He’s got music out With Metro [Boomin] and with Drake. BIA and Giveon are in the second stage of development right now.”

Travis Scott's new album is expected to release in June, according to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone 👀🌵 pic.twitter.com/pvgKOhAfoC — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 23, 2023

Travis Scott reportedly volunteered to pay the funeral expenses on November 24th, the day after Blount was buried. Scott’s lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, wrote that Scott was “devastated” and “committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered.”

The Blount family declined Scott’s offer to cover the funeral expenses in a letter put forward by lawyer Bob Hilliard.

“Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” Hilliard wrote.

“Everyone was pushing. It was so tight with no exits. His dad couldn’t breathe at all and passed out. We don’t really know what happened to Ezra after that,” grandmother Tericia Blount told Rolling Stone.

Hilliard wrote that Scott “must respect” that his own “devastation” does not match that of Ezra’s family, which he likened to “a faucet of unimaginable pain that has no off handle.”

“There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for him on the other side of what this painful process will be — and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that,” Hilliard wrote.

“To lose a child in the manner Treston lost Ezra compounds the pain,” he wrote. “As a parent, Treston cannot help but agonize over the terrible idea that Ezra’s last minutes were filled with terror, suffering, suffocation and worst of all surrounded by strangers, his dad unconscious underneath the uncontrolled crowd.”

Since then, multiple families, such as the families of Axel Acosta and Brianna Rodriguez, have reached settlements with both Scott and Live Nation.