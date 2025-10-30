Melbourne, the wait is almost over. Here’s all you need to know about the set times for Oasis’ upcoming shows.

Early gates at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium will open at 4:45pm, giving fans the perfect chance to grab a good spot and get ready for a night of live music history, followed by all other gates at 5pm.

The evening will kick off at 7:30pm with Ball Park Music, providing a taste of Australia’s finest indie-rock talent, who will warm up the stage for Liam and Noel Gallagher.

It’s a massive milestone for Ball Park Music, who’ve built a dedicated fanbase through platinum singles, eight acclaimed albums, and consistent triple j Hottest 100 appearances. Having headlined festivals and sold-out arenas, Ball Park Music are no strangers to the big stage, but warming up for Oasis when they return for the first Australian shows in 19 years is sure to take their profile to another level.

On social media, the band shared their excitement: “Can hardly believe I’m typing this but it’s true, we’ll be supporting the Manchurian legends, the one and only, Oasis on their historic reunion tour when they visit Australia this year. To say we’re pumped is a massive fucking understatement. We. Can. Not. Wait. Let’s fucking get it!”

At 8:45pm, the moment everyone has been waiting for will arrive: Oasis will hit the stage. From “Wonderwall” to “Don’t Look Back in Anger”, the Gallagher brothers and their band will perform the songs that have defined a generation.

The show will wrap up at 11pm, in line with the stadium’s curfew.

Few tours come close to the excitement of the reunited Oasis.

Soon after Noel and Liam Gallagher split the band in 2009, their relationship turned sour, then legal, and the Manchester rockers moved forward with successful projects of their own. With monotonous regularity, stories would appear that the brothers had buried the hatchet, but on each occasion, the tales had no substance.

During their reign in the UK no one could touch Oasis. Their album sales, box office and rock ‘n’ roll swagger was unbeatable. In the UK, the rock band has an impeccable chart record. All seven of their studio albums hit No. 1 on the Official UK Chart, as did their 2010 hits compilation, Time Flies 1994-2009 – for a total of eight leaders.

The love affair is strong in Australia, where “Wonderwall” came in at #1 on triple j’s Hottest 100 songs of the past 20 years, which counted down in 2013, and the song was voted #1 on the “Hottest 100” for 1995. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? is certified eight-times platinum in Australia, having clocked up four consecutive weeks at No. 1 and No. 24 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at one of their hometown shows at Heaton Park, which was an understandably unforgettable occasion.

“Forget the rumours. Oasis are back. From what we’re seeing on stage, Noel and Liam are absolutely on the same page and there’s no reason to believe they’re going anywhere anytime soon,” editor-in-chief Neil Griffiths praised.