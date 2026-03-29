Hiatus Kaiyote have announced a one-night-only anniversary concert, to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

Taking place at the Sydney Opera House on Sunday, July 12th, the show will feature a career-spanning set that traces the evolution of one of Australia’s most boundary-pushing musical exports.

It promises a rare opportunity to experience the full breadth of the quartet’s kaleidoscopic catalogue – from their early breakout material through to their most recent sonic explorations – in a venue that has played a key role in their live legacy.

Formed by singer-guitarist Naomi ‘Nai Palm’ Saalfield, bassist Paul Bender, keyboardist Simon Mavin and drummer Perrin Moss, Hiatus Kaiyote first captured international attention with their 2012 debut Tawk Tomahawk. The album drew acclaim from a diverse range of tastemakers, including Prince, Erykah Badu, and Questlove, and quickly positioned the group at the forefront of a new wave of neo-soul.

Their impact has only deepened in the years since. The band was named Breakthrough Artists of the Year in 2013 by Gilles Peterson and have since earned three Grammy nominations, including for the Q-Tip collaboration “Nakamarra” and their widely sampled second album Choose Your Weapon. Their influence has echoed across contemporary music, with their work sampled by Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Drake – the latter of whom collaborated with Nai Palm on his 2018 album Scorpion.

Continuing to expand their sonic palette, Hiatus Kaiyote’s 2021 album Mood Valiant charted in the national top five and earned another Grammy nod, while their most recent release, 2024’s Love Heart Cheat Code, secured an ARIA nomination for Best Group.

The upcoming Opera House performance follows a history of standout appearances at the iconic venue, including a goosebump-inducing debut in 2016 and a 2023 Vivid LIVE orchestral set that reimagined their intricate compositions on a grand scale.

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Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday, April 2nd. An Opera House Insiders presale will run from 9am on Tuesday, March 21st followed by an Opera House What’s On presale at 9am on Wednesday, April 1st. All times are AEDT. See here for more details.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Music Ben Marshall said the group’s live shows remain singular in their intensity and creativity.

“Hiatus Kaiyote don’t just perform — they shapeshift,” Marshall said. “This internationally lauded, iconoclastic band are equal parts virtuosity and controlled madness, with their blistering live shows cementing them as one of the most electrifying acts on any stage.”

He added that the milestone performance is a fitting return to a venue that has become synonymous with the band’s artistic journey.

“Where better to celebrate this milestone than returning to the venue that housed their astonishing orchestral performance in the Concert Hall for Vivid LIVE in 2023, and their goosebump-inducing standout debut here in 2016,” he said. “We are thrilled to be part of this defining era for one of Australia’s most uncompromising and soul-stirring bands.”

For more information including ticket details, see here.