UK-formed outfit UB40 had already confirmed headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, and the Gold Coast for their Australia tour, but due to demand, has added Perth to the roster.

The unmistakable voice behind UB40’s biggest hits is returning to Australia in January, as part of their Big Love World Tour.

The new show, set for Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Sunday, January 18th 2026, will contain material spanning over four decades.

“In remaining true to the authentic reggae spirit that kick-started his music career in the late 70’s, the lead singer brings the band’s legendary catalogue back to life,” a statement said.

“Backed by a powerhouse nine-piece touring ensemble and fresh off major stages worldwide, Ali’s band is widely regarded as “the most authentic realisation of UB40’s original aim of advancing reggae in all its guises.”

Presale for the Perth show is set for 10am, Wednesday, August 27th. General sale will at 10am, Friday, August 29th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell 2026 Australian Tour

Sunday, January 18th (NEW SHOW)

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Wednesday, January 21st

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, January 22nd

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, January 24th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, January 25th

The Star Theatre, Gold Coast QLD