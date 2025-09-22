Skunkhour has remembered the impressive talents of their late, founding drummer Michael Sutherland.

The indie-funk outfit notes that Sutherland died “suddenly” last Wednesday, though details surrounding his passing haven’t been disclosed.

Sutherland was an allrounder in life, his bandmates explain. Prior to forming Skunkhour (then known as Skunk) in 1991 with Warwick Scott and Dean Sutherland, Sutherland played in Sydney’s late ‘80s post punk scene with Jawbone Green, as a teenager.

He also played rugby with Mosman and Norths, and studied law for a time at Sydney University.

“It is with great sadness that we relay the passing of founding member, long term drummer, and our brother Michael Sutherland,” reads a social post from the band.

“He was a highly creative drummer, whose contributions to Skunkhour’s writing and recordings cannot go unrecognised. He had a wicked sense of humour and a very sharp intellect. He will be missed.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Skunkhour found their groove – and their vocalists — when the Larkin brothers, Aya and Del, joined the outfit in 1992, and they were on their way with their 1993 self-titled independent debut album. Then, Skunkhour was on the fast-track with their 1994 followup FEED, which included their signature song “Up to Our Necks”. In 2018, FEED cracked Double J’s 50 Best Australian Albums of the 90s, at No. 49.

The lads signed a UK/European deal with the celebrated label Acid Jazz, and played to audiences across the region in the mid-‘90s.

The albums Chin Chin (1997) and The Go (2001) followed, after which the group disbanded. The band reunited in 2010, and, a decade later, Sutherland left once again.

Sutherland passes on the eve of Skunkhour’s 30th anniversary tour in support of “Up To Our Necks”. The trek begins October 24th at Everglades on the Central Coast, and is due to wrap up November 15th at Adelaide’s The Gov.

The late drummer is survived by his children Eleanor, Hamish, and Archie, “all of whom he loved dearly,” reads the Skunkhour statement.